Aecon Group (ARE) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised Aecon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.22.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group traded up C$0.12, hitting C$16.13, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 686,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,858. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.