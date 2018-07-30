Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF opened at $303.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $243.11 and a 12 month high of $311.39.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

