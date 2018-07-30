AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $117.34 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.0156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

