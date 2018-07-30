AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9,461.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $54.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $56.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

