Advisor Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.8% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $29,863,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 296,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 790.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 274,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 243,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $90.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.81 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

