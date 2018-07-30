Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $120,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,471.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.76.

Henry Schein opened at $77.58 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

