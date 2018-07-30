Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $159.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

