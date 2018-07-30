Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.00 million.

Advanced Energy Industries traded up $0.28, hitting $60.28, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 874,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,097. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.92 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 55,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $3,465,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

