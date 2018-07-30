Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Reduced by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 64.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,375 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.21.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $254.81 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

