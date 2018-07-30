AdHive (ADH) Hits One Day Volume of $305,963.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Qryptos. AdHive has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $305,963.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000701 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000406 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,921,314 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

