Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig R. Smith sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $27,179.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund opened at $20.08 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

