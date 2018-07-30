Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,966,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 22,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 722,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 719,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,021,000 after acquiring an additional 241,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

FDX opened at $240.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

