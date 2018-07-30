ACNB (ACNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Get ACNB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.29. ACNB has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.