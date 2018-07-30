Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 204 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NVR by 56.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 22.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NVR by 44.2% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR opened at $2,807.07 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,584.29 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,422.00.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,264,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,049.78, for a total transaction of $37,253,062.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,153,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,315 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,224. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

