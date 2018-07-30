Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 204 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NVR by 56.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 22.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NVR by 44.2% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR opened at $2,807.07 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,584.29 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,422.00.
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,264,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,049.78, for a total transaction of $37,253,062.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,153,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,315 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,224. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.
