Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 400.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 32.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Snap-on opened at $168.01 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.83 and a 52 week high of $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $3,460,887.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,421 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 20th. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

