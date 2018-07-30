ACG Wealth Takes Position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. ACG Wealth owned about 0.08% of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 113,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

Shares of FPL stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.