ACG Wealth Invests $231,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Stock

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 452,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $3,194,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 573,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 273,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,766,000 after buying an additional 2,562,907 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3454 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

