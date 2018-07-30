Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Forward Air worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, VP Michael L. Hance sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $283,221.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $139,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,195. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Forward Air opened at $62.41 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

