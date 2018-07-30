Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 319,129 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Taseko Mines worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Taseko Mines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 718,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 411,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Taseko Mines by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 95,232 shares during the last quarter.

TGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of Taseko Mines opened at $0.91 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Taseko Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Taseko Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

