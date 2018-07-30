Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 561,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 215,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,781,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 147,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,016,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

