Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare traded down $1.07, hitting $43.10, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,488,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

