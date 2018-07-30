ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. ABIOMED makes up about 4.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.50, for a total value of $7,519,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,030,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $46,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares in the company, valued at $211,556,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,680 shares of company stock worth $88,292,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED traded down $8.79, hitting $360.38, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,681. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.22 and a 52-week high of $450.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.88.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.