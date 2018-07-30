AbcoinCommerce (ABJC) Price Tops $0.11

AbcoinCommerce (CURRENCY:ABJC) traded up 915.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. AbcoinCommerce has a market capitalization of $878,498.00 and approximately $141,126.00 worth of AbcoinCommerce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AbcoinCommerce has traded 1,047.7% higher against the dollar. One AbcoinCommerce coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00402774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00166150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000880 BTC.

AbcoinCommerce Coin Profile

AbcoinCommerce’s total supply is 9,233,130 coins and its circulating supply is 8,233,110 coins. AbcoinCommerce’s official Twitter account is @abjcoincommerce . AbcoinCommerce’s official website is abjcoin.org

AbcoinCommerce Coin Trading

AbcoinCommerce can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AbcoinCommerce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AbcoinCommerce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AbcoinCommerce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

