A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Receives GBX 645.83 Average PT from Analysts

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 645.83 ($8.49).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAG shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 758 ($9.96) to GBX 775 ($10.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

LON BAG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 688 ($9.04). 77,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,873. A.G. Barr has a 12-month low of GBX 540 ($7.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 685 ($9.00).

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis Memmott bought 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £386.46 ($507.77). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 699 ($9.18) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.07 ($39,427.24). Insiders have acquired 4,417 shares of company stock worth $3,085,041 over the last 90 days.

A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

