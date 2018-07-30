$980.00 Reiterates C$1.00 Price Target for Constellation Software (CSU)

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) received a C$1.00 price objective from equities research analysts at $980.00 in a report released on Monday. $980.00’s price objective points to a potential downside of 99.89% from the company’s previous close.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$880.00 to C$940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$980.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$850.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$865.00 to C$900.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, $900.00 raised shares of Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$801.78.

Constellation Software traded down C$39.06, reaching C$920.87, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 70,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,766. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$669.19 and a twelve month high of C$1,134.30.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$755.00 per share, with a total value of C$56,625.00. Also, insider John Edward Billowits sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,011.57, for a total transaction of C$809,256.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $2,759,437.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

