$97.65 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will announce $97.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $82.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $320.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.30 million to $356.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $342.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 13.08%.

CCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 32,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources traded up $0.30, hitting $16.20, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 41,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The firm has a market cap of $437.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $16.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.41%.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

