$953.73 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will announce $953.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.10 million and the lowest is $939.00 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $869.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $878.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of Regal Beloit opened at $85.15 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

