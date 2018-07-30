$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post sales of $94.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.08 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $54.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $344.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $352.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $499.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $471.42 million to $528.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.66. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million.

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $841,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,370. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 561.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 815.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.50. 96,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

