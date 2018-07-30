7,900 Shares in Realty Income Corp (O) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,801,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income opened at $55.04 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.