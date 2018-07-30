72,060 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Purchased by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

