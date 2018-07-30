$657.23 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) This Quarter

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $657.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $624.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $102.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

In other news, insider Salim Haffar sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $977,276.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,690.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,457.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,266 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AptarGroup by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

