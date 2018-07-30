$62.13 Million in Sales Expected for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will report sales of $62.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.40 million. Varonis Systems reported sales of $50.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.15 million to $268.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $316.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.14 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Varonis Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $71.90. 751,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.70 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $13,770,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,563,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $53,511.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,683,132. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 221.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.