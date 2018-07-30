59,653 Shares in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $17,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $23.20 on Monday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $179.09 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is presently 256.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

