435 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,829 shares of company stock worth $8,779,979. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $255.95 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

