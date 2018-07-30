413,798 Shares in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 413,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Healthcare Trust Of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $100,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

