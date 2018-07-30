$40.57 Million in Sales Expected for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) will report sales of $40.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.13 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies reported sales of $43.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full-year sales of $166.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $168.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $197.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies opened at $4.17 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

