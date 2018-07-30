3D Systems Co. (DDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). 3D Systems posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $166,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems traded up $0.04, reaching $12.45, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

