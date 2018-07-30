35,406 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,579. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

