$328.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post $328.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.65 million to $342.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $298.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties traded down $0.43, hitting $82.82, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $409,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,463.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 2,428 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $201,888.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,048. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

