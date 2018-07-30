2U (TWOU) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 2U earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.0636875960341 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on 2U to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of 2U opened at $79.99 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13 and a beta of -0.01. 2U has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.44 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. 2U’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

