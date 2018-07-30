$286.88 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc (HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $286.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.30 million. At Home Group posted sales of $232.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In related news, insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $244,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Becky Kay Haislip sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $275,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,928,831 shares of company stock worth $336,748,861. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 681,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

