2,723 Shares in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 370.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $227,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

