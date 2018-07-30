$20.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report $20.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $19.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $76.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.79 billion to $79.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $73.25 billion to $84.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $80.99 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $83.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

