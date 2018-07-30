$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Loop Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 611.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $109,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $127,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond opened at $18.82 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

