176,375 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Yum! Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,784,054,000 after acquiring an additional 635,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,761 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,723,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,742,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands opened at $78.91 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

