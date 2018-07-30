$176.02 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $176.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.80 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $163.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $733.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.92 million to $754.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $806.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $835.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total value of $13,501,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,736 shares of company stock worth $29,640,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $141.09 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

