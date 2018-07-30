16,404 Shares in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock (IFN) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:IFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 117.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 56.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 21.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 760.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $586,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock opened at $25.51 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

