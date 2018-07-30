$16.43 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce sales of $16.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.34 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $16.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $64.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.48 billion to $65.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $66.01 billion to $67.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 51.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,429,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,616.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $114.08. 294,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,700. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

