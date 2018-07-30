$157.19 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $157.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.18 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $128.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $572.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.70 million to $579.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $669.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $2,229,905.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,213,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,587,011.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $677,216.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,827,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,944 shares of company stock worth $17,960,694. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $206,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $226,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $245,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems opened at $132.52 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $142.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

