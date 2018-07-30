12,000 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Purchased by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Toll Brothers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of Toll Brothers traded up $0.03, hitting $35.17, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 170,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,578. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

